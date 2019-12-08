UH Rainbow Wahine Volleyball team advances to Sweet 16

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Crowds cheered on the UH Rainbow Wahine Volleyball team as they clinched another win in Manoa Saturday night.
Now the Bows are advancing to the sweet 16 for the first time since 2015.
UH swept San Diego in straight sets in front of fans in a packed Stan Sheriff Center.
Hawaii was led by Big West freshman of the year Hanna Hellvig. She had a game-high 12 kills.
The Wahine now move onto the third round of the tournament against Nebraska.
The match is set for Friday in Wisconsin at 11:30 a.m. hst.
