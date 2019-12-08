At a Puna Christmas parade, police nab man tied to murder investigation

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Big Island police arrested a man wanted for questioning in the murder of a prominent Big Island artist.
Police arrested 55-year-old Michael Cecil Lee of Puna at the Pahoa Christmas Parade Saturday morning.
He was wanted in connection to the death of Shingo Honda, a painter, sculptor and zen teacher.
“They started after him and he spotted them and started to run,” Lynne Farr, Honda’s wife said, “And the crowd grabbed the guy and kept him for the police.”
Hawaii Island police say on Dec. 4 just before 7:20 p.m., Puna patrol officers responded to the Orchid Isle Estates where an elderly man was reported missing. A short time after, officers found his body several hundred yards from his home.
Widow Farr says many of her neighbors who have been on the look out for him can now breathe a sign of relief.
“Six guys out with guns and dogs looking for the guy. People have been staying in their trucks on my street to make sure I’d be okay,” she said.
Charges against Lee haven’t yet been filed.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.