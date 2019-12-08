North Dakota county may become US’s 1st to bar new refugees

Reuben Panchol is shown Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 at the North Dakota state capitol in Bismarck. Panchol, who immigrated from Sudan to North Dakota as a child, says he hopes to tell his personal story at a meeting Monday, Dec. 9 at which the Burleigh County Commission may vote against accepting any new refugees. It's believed the county would be the first to do so since President Donald Trump's executive order earlier this fall gave states and counties the ability to do so. (Source: AP Photo/James MacPherson/AP)