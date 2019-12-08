2 Kenya natives take first in men’s, women races at Honolulu Marathon

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -With fireworks exploding above the IBM building at Ward Village in Kakaako, the 2019 Honolulu Marathon started with a bang.
Upwards of 30,000 runners hit the pavement for a 26.2 mile run in paradise that started at 5 a.m. Sunday.
In the men’s race, Titus Ekiru took first place with an unofficial finish time of 2 hours, 7 minutes and 59 seconds — a new course record.
The Kenya native is no stranger to winning the Honolulu Marathon. Last year, he took first place with a time of 2 hours, and 9 minutes, which set a course record at the time.
In the women’s division, Margaret Wangari of Kenya was first to cross the finish line in 2 hours, 31 minutes and 11 seconds.
