Forecast: Clear skies, gentle winds, almost no rain

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Winds will be gentle with clear skies overhead to end the weekend and start the new work week. A ridge of high pressure over the state will keep the winds light and weather conditions stable. There could be some clouds developing with afternoon sea breezes, but it should remain dry. A cold front that’s pushing the ridge over the islands will stall and dissipate late Sunday and Monday to the north of Kauai.