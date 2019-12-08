Forecast: Clear skies, gentle winds, almost no rain

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Winds will be gentle with clear skies overhead to end the weekend and start the new work week. A ridge of high pressure over the state will keep the winds light and weather conditions stable. There could be some clouds developing with afternoon sea breezes, but it should remain dry. A cold front that’s pushing the ridge over the islands will stall and dissipate late Sunday and Monday to the north of Kauai.
A stronger front will approach from the northwest around the middle of the week, with rainfall increasing ahead of the front on Wednesday. The front could bring more widespread showers and breezy trade winds Thursday and Friday, but that’s still subject to some changes that far out.
A high surf warning remains in effect overnight for east-facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui and the Big Island, with a high surf advisory for north shores of those islands and Niihau. East shores will likely remain at advisory levels Sunday. A new northwest swell is expected Sunday, with the possibility of a much larger swell Wednesday and Thursday that could produce warning-level waves.
