Veterans, dignitaries to gather for Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day ceremony

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hundreds will gather Saturday to mark the 78th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.
The Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day ceremony will begin at 7:50 a.m. at the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center.
The day’s VIPs will include a lone USS Arizona survivor — 98-year-old Lou Conter. Also in attendance at the ceremony: Hawaii dignitaries, military leaders, and dozens of World War II veterans.
The ceremony will include remarks from retired Adm. Harry Harris, Jr., ambassador to South Korea and former commander of U.S. Pacific Command. Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt will also speak.
The surprise Pearl Harbor attack on the morning of Dec. 7, 1941 dealt America a historic blow. When the last Japanese fighter planes left Hawaii skies — two hours and 20 minutes after the attack had started — 2,403 Americans were dead, the Pacific Fleet was in ruins, and the United States was thrown into war.
Following the Pearl Harbor ceremony, there will be a separate somber gathering.
Divers will place veteran Lauren Bruner’s ashes inside the USS Arizona wreckage.
The Southern California man, the second-to-last man to escape the burning wreckage of the USS Arizona, will be the 44th and last crew member to be interred in accordance with this rare Navy ritual.
The last three living Arizona survivors plan to be laid to rest with their families.
