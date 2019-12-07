Surf reaching warning levels for east-facing shores

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high surf warning has been issued for the east-facing shores of most of the islands, with a high surf advisory for north shores.
The National Weather Service office in Honolulu said the warning is in effect until 6 a.m. Sunday for the east shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui and the Big Island. Waves are expected to reach 12 to 16 feet
North shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui and the Big Island may have waves of 15 to 20 feet.
The waves are being generated by a large long-period north-northeast swell that will peak Saturday night before gradually diminishing on Sunday.
Due to the large waves, ocean water may wash across large portions of beaches with strong breaking waves and currents which will make entering the water very hazardous.
