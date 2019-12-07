30,000 runners to participate in this year’s Honolulu Marathon

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some 30,000 runners are expected at the 47th Annual Honolulu Marathon on Sunday.
That includes some elite athletes from Kenya, including Betsy Saina.
Her best marathon time is 2 hours and 22 minutes.
“I would love to win, but I don’t want to put a lot of pressure on myself," Saina said. "I want to have fun, enjoy the rest, and see what happens.”
The 26.2-mile race is in the fourth largest marathon in the nation. It begins at 5 a.m.Sunday on Ala Moana Boulevard and Queen Street.
For a complete list of road closures, click here.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.