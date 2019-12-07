Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. HAST

HONOLULU (AP) — A former military judge says it would have been easy to take weapons away from a sailor who killed two people at Pearl Harbor if he was facing punishment for a serious offense. A different military official says 22-year-old Gabriel Romero of Texas faced non-judicial punishment for minor misconduct. Retired Army Col. Gregory Gross says that could have been something as simple as being late for work. He says taking Romero off watch duty on a submarine and removing his service weapons would be easy for an offense like assault. Military officials said Friday that they hadn't found a motive yet. Romero also killed himself Wednesday in an attack in a packed area that lasted about 23 seconds.