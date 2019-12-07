Drier conditions, lighter winds, big surf for the weekend

Mostly clear skies and light northeast trade winds should dominate the weekend weather. We’re also expecting mostly dry conditions, with just a few isolated showers for windward slopes. Daytime highs will warm up into the low to mid 80′s, with overnight temperatures dipping down into the mid and upper 60′s. No major changes are expected until Sunday night and Monday, when the tail end of a weakening front could bring a few more clouds and showers to the Garden Isle.