After 19 years, arrest made in brutal rape and murder of Maui woman

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man accused of a rape and murder on Maui 19 years ago is now under arrest.
The Palm Beach Sheriffs Marine Unit took Anthony Moreno into custody Thursday for the violent death of Kimberly Belluomini.
Maui police interviewed Moreno during the initial investigation in 2000, but police were not able to bring charges against him.
Belluomini was found dead in her apartment the morning after she and Moreno went home together from a bar.
MPD indicted Moreno in November.
His bail has been set at $1 million dollars. He’s awaiting extradition.
