Teen accused in deadly purse snatching in Kalihi is charged

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Deputy sheriffs booked a teenager Thursday who’s accused in a deadly purse snatching in Kalihi.
They then transported 17-year-old Saikit Denny Saingo back to the youth detention center.
He’ll remain there until he turns 18, and will face charges as an adult.
Saingo is accused of manslaughter in the purse-snatching death of Dolores Corpus back in July.
The 85-year-old woman was walking in Kalihi when her purse was violently grabbed. Corpus fell and later died of her injuries.
