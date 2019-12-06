Sunrise Open House: West Oahu homes

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - On this week’s Sunrise Open House, we’re looking at homes in West Oahu, where you can get a lot more bang for your buck.
Let’s start in Makakilo.
This spacious and remodeled three-bedroom, one-and-a-half bath townhome features new vinyl flooring throughout, quartz countertops new stainless steel appliances and more.
The washer and dryer is in the unit and there are two storage closets on this 1,200-square-foot property.
Yours for $450,000.
Don’t miss this jewel!
This three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath corner unit with a private yard is rarely available.
It features a highly desired floor plan with two side-by-side parking stalls.
Come home to this beautiful unit located in the master-planned community of Mehana.
Schools, shops, restaurants and playgrounds are all within walking distance.
On the market for $595,000.
Finally, this three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath home in Kapolei has brand new ceiling fans and AC window units.
The home has been freshly painted with updated lighting throughout.
You’ll love the outdoor living area.
There are no maintenance fees and the seller has prepaid the association dues until the middle of next year.
Listed at $685,000.
