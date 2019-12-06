Shipyard in Washington State shows support for Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Employees at a naval shipyard in Washington State are showing their support for the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard following Wednesday’s deadly shooting.
On Friday, staff at the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard are being encouraged to wear aloha shirts to work to pay tribute to the victims in the attack.
A ceremony will also be held, where a moment of silence will be observed.
Wednesday’s shooting happened at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, one of the nation’s four public shipyards.
Two people died — including Vincent Kapoi, Jr. and Roldan Agustin — and one other was injured. The gunman — identified as a U.S. Navy sailor — also died after turning the gun on himself.
