Pedestrian critically injured in crash near University of Hawaii

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A pedestrian was critically injured Friday in a crash on Dole Street near the University of Hawaii.
The Honolulu Fire Department said the crash happened about 11:20 a.m. when a car slammed into two pedestrians ― a man and a woman ― who were trying to cross the street.
The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Firefighters said the second pedestrian did not appear to be badly hurt.
It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the crash.
This story will be updated.
