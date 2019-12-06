Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

AP-US-PEARL-HARBOR-LAST-ARIZONA-INTERMENT
Pearl Harbor vet’s interment to be last on sunken Arizona
PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (AP) — Divers will place the ashes of a survivor from the USS Arizona in Pearl Harbor in the wreckage of his ship during a ceremony this weekend. Lauren Bruner will be the 44th and last crew member to be interred on the Arizona in accordance with this rare Navy ritual. That’s because the last three living Arizona survivors plan to be laid to rest with their families. Bruner, of Southern California, died earlier this year at age 98. The ceremony and other events marking the 78th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack come on the heels of a deadly shooting at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard. Wednesday's shooting left three dead, including the gunman.
PEARL HARBOR-SHOOTING
Pearl Harbor commemoration to go on after fresh tragedy
HONOLULU (AP) — Officials will beef up security as usual for the ceremony to remember those lost in the attack on Pearl Harbor 78 years ago as a shooting this week is fresh on people's minds. A U.S. sailor killed two civilians, wounded another and then turned the gun on himself at the military base Wednesday. The Pearl Harbor National Memorial says the event on the anniversary of the Japanese bombing that propelled the United States into World War II will go on as planned Saturday.
MEASLES REPORT-INCORRECT
Hawaii health officials say school measles report mistaken
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii health officials say an elementary school sent a letter to families mistakenly reporting that a student had contracted measles. Hawaii Public Radio reported that the state Department of Education says the letter was sent by Daniel K. Inouye Elementary School on Oahu Monday. The state health department says there is not a new case of measles in the islands. The report originated from parents who believed their prekindergarten child had contracted the infectious disease. Health officials say they determined the child did not have measles and families of students received a second letter Tuesday informing them of the updated finding.
TAX SUPPRESSION SOFTWARE-SENTENCE
Owners of Thai restaurant chain get prison for tax fraud
SEATTLE (AP) — A couple that used software to hide more than $1 million in sales at the Thai restaurant chain they owned have each been sentenced to several months in prison and ordered to pay thousands of dollars in fines. Chadillada Lapangkura and her partner, Pornchai Chaiseeha, were sentenced Thursday to six and four months in prison, respectively. The couple were part owners of a series of restaurants in Washington, Oregon and Hawaii that went by the names Bai Tong and Noi.
PIER 1-CLOSURES
Pier 1 Imports announces closure of Hawaii locations
KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (AP) — Retailer Pier 1 Imports Inc. has announced it is closing its seven stores across Hawaii. West Hawaii Today reported Wednesday that the company says the stores will close in early 2020. A Pier 1 spokesperson says the timing of the closures will vary for each location. The Fort Worth, Texas-based home goods retailer opened its first store on Hawaii island in Kailua in June 2012, followed by a Hilo store in March 2014. There are also three stores on Oahu and one each on Kauai and Maui. The company says it is working privately with individual employees during the closures.
MAUI TAX-EROSION
New tax district could help fund Maui erosion restoration
WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — A new county financing tool could be used to raise funds for a project to restore part of the Maui coastline damaged by erosion. The Maui News reported the Maui County Planning Department and the Kahana Bay Steering Committee want to establish a community facilities district. The district could help fund an erosion project through a special tax on property owners within in its boundaries. Officials say the Kahana Bay coastline is being eroded by rising sea levels, frequent storms and seawalls built to protect condominiums. The estimated cost of the erosion project is projected at between $19 million and $30 million.