Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (AP) — Divers will place the ashes of a survivor from the USS Arizona in Pearl Harbor in the wreckage of his ship during a ceremony this weekend. Lauren Bruner will be the 44th and last crew member to be interred on the Arizona in accordance with this rare Navy ritual. That’s because the last three living Arizona survivors plan to be laid to rest with their families. Bruner, of Southern California, died earlier this year at age 98. The ceremony and other events marking the 78th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack come on the heels of a deadly shooting at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard. Wednesday's shooting left three dead, including the gunman.