‘Tell me a Story’ podcast catches up with Santa, a carver and a muralist

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - For nearly three decades, Hawaii News Now’s Jim Mendoza has been telling people’s stories.
Over the years, he has interviewed celebrities, athletes, politicians and every day folks.
Hawaii News Now is excited to share some of those stories with podcast listeners in a new series called “Tell Me a Story with Jim Mendoza.”
Each "Tell Me a Story" podcast will have a different theme.
In the debut episode, Mendoza focuses on “tradition.”
Subscribe by clicking here or by searching “Hawaii News Now” on iTunes or Google Play.
In the first episode Jim catches up with Hawaii’s best-known Santa who is facing the struggle of his life, a craftsman who is keeping the tradition of bone carving alive, and he chats with a muralist who took on the task of documenting the history of Kakaako.
Jim is an Emmy Award-winning journalist who has garnered recognition for outstanding reporting from the Society of Professional Journalists.
At HNN and KGMB9, he has worked as news anchor/reporter and as sports anchor/reporter.
He attended Kailua High School and the University of Hawaii, where he earned a degree in broadcast journalism.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.