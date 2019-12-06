HNN Forecast: Cooler nights for the first full weekend of December & snow for Big Island summits

Overlapping long-period swells from the north, and then the north- northeast, will result in large surf for north and east facing shores of most islands. The north swell will build tonight and reach the 8-foot High Surf Advisory (HSA) level for east facing shores Friday, but should remain below the north shore advisory level until later Friday evening. As the swell shifts around to the north-northeast this weekend, swell and surf heights will increase further and peak Friday night through Saturday night, with advisory level surf along north facing shores, and possibly warning levels for east facing shores. Headed into next week, advisory level surf is possible with a couple of northwest swells beginning Sunday night into Monday.