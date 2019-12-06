HNN Forecast: Cooler nights for the first full weekend of December & snow for Big Island summits

Happy Aloha Friday!
Light winds, less clouds and drier conditions are expected over the weekend, with mostly clear nights and mornings giving way to partly cloudy afternoons, with just a few interior showers. As the winds drop during the overnight hours, the temperatures will become a little cooler at night with many spots dipping down into the 60s.
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Big Island summits with the possibility of 6 inches or more of snowfall expected. Winds are also rather strong over the summits resulting in a Wind Advisory.
Trade winds will briefly return early next week, but may diminish again by the middle of next week.
Overlapping long-period swells from the north, and then the north- northeast, will result in large surf for north and east facing shores of most islands. The north swell will build tonight and reach the 8-foot High Surf Advisory (HSA) level for east facing shores Friday, but should remain below the north shore advisory level until later Friday evening. As the swell shifts around to the north-northeast this weekend, swell and surf heights will increase further and peak Friday night through Saturday night, with advisory level surf along north facing shores, and possibly warning levels for east facing shores. Headed into next week, advisory level surf is possible with a couple of northwest swells beginning Sunday night into Monday.
Again, drier weather is expected during the weekend, with a land and sea breeze pattern resulting in a few showers over the island interiors during the day and near the coast at night. Trade winds will likely rebuild early next week as a high pressure builds to the north of the island chain. Then on Thursday a FRONT may drop in and bring us periods of rain and slower winds before its passing.

