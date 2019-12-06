Forecast: Scattered showers moving through the state

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A fast-moving disturbance aloft is bringing thick layered clouds and a period of widespread light to moderate rain into Friday before diminishing.
Moderate trade winds will bring additional low clouds and a few showers to windward areas.
Light winds, less clouds and drier conditions are expected over the weekend, with mostly clear nights and mornings giving way to partly cloudy afternoons, with just a few interior showers.
Trade winds will briefly return early next week, but may diminish again by the middle of next week.
Overlapping long-period swells from the north, and then the north-northeast, will result in large surf for north- and east-facing shores of most islands.
The north swell will build tonight and reach the 8-foot high surf advisory level for east-facing shores Friday, but should remain below the north shore advisory level until later Friday evening.
As the swell shifts around to the north-northeast this weekend, swell and surf heights will increase further and peak Friday night through Saturday night, with advisory-level surf along north facing shores, and possibly warning levels for east-facing shores.
Headed into next week, advisory-level surf is possible with a couple of northwest swells beginning Sunday night into Monday.
