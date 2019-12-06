Attempted murder investigation launched after purse snatching in Moanalua

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating yet another purse snatching incident on Oahu — this time at Moanalua Gardens.
Police said on Thursday around noon, a suspect attacked the woman and jumped into a waiting truck.
The woman ran after him, but the driver reversed, ran her over and drove off.
She was in serious condition, officials said.
Police have launched an attempted murder investigation.
This follows a number of similar purse snatching incidents in the past month, including in Waikiki and Kakaako.
