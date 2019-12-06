Amid ‘so many unanswered questions,’ families mourn 2 killed in shipyard shooting

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Family and friends mourned the two men fatally shot Wednesday at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard as they also tried to make sense of the senseless act.
Relatives identified one of those killed as Vincent Kapoi, Jr.
“He will always be that easy going, fun loving, ‘let’s do this’ man that will remain in our hearts," said Kapoi’s sister, Theona, in a family statement she read to the media.
“There are so many unanswered questions. We all have to be honest, it changes nothing because we can’t bring him back. What we must do is honor his memory, keep him alive in our hearts.”
The Kapoi family also asked for privacy, but said a service is planned for 3 p.m. on Dec. 15 at the Kapalama School Chapel at Kamehameha Schools.
Kapoi graduated from the school in 2007.
Relatives have not yet publicly identified the second victim killed in the shooting. A third victim remains hospitalized.
The shooting has rocked the Pearl Harbor shipyard community, and prompted an outpouring of support from around the country.
Authorities said the shooting happened about 2:30 p.m. at Drydock 2, when a Navy sailor opened fire on civilian workers before turning one of his service weapons on himself.
The International Federation of Professional and Technical Engineers Local 121 said the two killed were their members. The union sent its condolences to the family.
“Yesterday was an experience that will forever be ingrained in the minds of our members and all the workers at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard,” Hawaii union President Jamie Hiranaka.
Her statement continued: “Workers were in lockdown on base for hours yesterday; some were witnesses, others heard the gun shots, others locked down into the closest building they could find but most were locked in their offices not knowing was happening. Many emotions were felt yesterday but most were of fear, terror, sadness and grief. It was a day that will never be forgotten.”
The union said its two members will never be forgotten and it’s thankful that a third member is in stable condition and wishing him a speedy recovery.
