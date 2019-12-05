’Senseless act’: Leaders react to deadly Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard shooting

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Leaders across the state and nation are speaking out about Wednesday’s shooting at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard that left three dead, including the gunman, and one person injured.
On Wednesday, Gov. David Ige said the White House has offered assistance in the wake of the shooting.
"I join in solidarity with the people of Hawaii as we express our heartbreak over this tragedy and concern for those affected by the shooting," Ige said, in a statement.
On Thursday morning, the White House said President Donald Trump was keeping a close eye on the situation. However, he has not yet publicly commented.
Meanwhile, Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell issued a statement, saying the Medical Examiner’s Office is assisting with the investigation, and the city will be ready to provide additional help as needed.
"We share in the sorrow of today's tragic shooting at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and are thankful for the actions of our federal and state partners, as well as the city's first responders who rushed to the scene, which includes personnel from HPD, HFD, and emergency services."
Some members of Hawaii's Congressional delegation, including U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono and U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, also sent their condolences via Twitter.
U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., a McKinley High School graduate, spoke out about the shooting, calling Wednesday’s incident “senseless."
Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami added, “We are all shaken by this senseless act of violence. All of Hawaii hurts when our ohana gets hurt. Our hearts go out to the victims and their families, and all who serve our country at the shipyard. We send our thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time.”
And Honolulu Councilmember Kymberly Pine issued a statement that said, “I am shocked and saddened at the news that multiple people have been hurt in an active shooter situation at Pearl Harbor. This is rattling for our community and my heart goes out to the families of the victims and emergency responders who are on the scene now.”
