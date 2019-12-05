2 men found guilty in 2015 kidnapping, attempted murder case

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -The men accused in a kidnapping and shooting of another man in 2015 have been found guilty.
The verdict for Ranier Ines was delivered Wednesday.
Ines was found guilty on multiple counts of being an accomplice to an attempted murder, kidnapping and first-degree robbery.
Brandon Lafoga was also found guilty of second-degree attempted murder, kidnapping and firearms violations.
In 2015, they conspired to kidnap and kill Kele Stout. Prosecutors argued that Ines felt Stout disrespected him on the job.
The pair made Stout driver to Nanakuli at gunpoint where they beat him and shot him several times. Stout managed to survive the terrifying ordeal.
A trial for extended sentencing is set for Friday at 9 a.m.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.