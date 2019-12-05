Medical team from Hawaii reaches Samoa; begins giving measles vaccines

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A two day shutdown of all businesses across Samoa started this morning as the country grapples to deal with a deadly measles outbreak.
The roads were also off limits to the general public -- as first responders began an unprecedented mass vaccination campaign.
Red flags could be seen flying in front of hundreds of homes across the island nation. Those are meant to alert health officials that the people who live there need vaccines.
Over the next 48 hours, nearly 100 teams of vaccinators will be going door to door to provide people with immunizations and screen for live cases of the virus.
A medical caravan made up of health care providers from Oahu and Samoa snaked slowly down a dirt road in the village of Malie on Thursday.
They stopped at homes and often people desperate for help would point the way.
“When your looking for the measles it starts with the basic fever," said Dr. Nadine Tenn Salle, Chief of Pediatrics for Queens Hospital.
Doctors quickly worked to get treatment to children experiencing symptoms.
“You look at the top of his mouth he’s got the red spots," said Salle as gave a young boy an exam.
The team moved fast administering vaccines.
At some homesteads – entire families were immunized.
“We are so nervous that’s why we are always protect our children," said Tuiga Gaualofa
And for good reason.
Across the road, the neighbors have been sick for close to a week.
This afternoon, the 15-year-old boy who lives there – and his 7-year-old sister were rushed to the hospital.
In the capital city of Apia – officials say the hospital has turned into a massive pediatric measles ward.
Up to 250 people are showing up to the emergency room every day. There are so many patients many are being treated in tents.
Meantime the death toll climbs… now more than 60 people.
Salle said, “The village itself is struggling with how long to keep people when they’re sick. They’re not accustomed to the measles and how rapidly it can get worse.”
Shortly after arriving at a Malie homestead a man alerted the team to a sick baby. But it was too late. She died while we were there.
A nurse wiped tears from her eyes as she immunized the grieving mother.
