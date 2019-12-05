Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

PLASTICS BAN-EXPECTED
Honolulu City Council expected to pass strict plastics ban
(Information from: Honolulu Star-Advertiser, http://www.staradvertiser.com)
HONOLULU (AP) — The Honolulu City Council is expected to pass the strictest ban in the state on single-use plastic products. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported a final vote is expected to pass during the council’s scheduled meeting Wednesday. Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell says he is likely to sign the bill. The ban would prohibit food vendors from providing plastic forks, spoons, knives, straws, or other utensils and plastic foam plates, cups and other containers beginning Jan. 1, 2021.
UNIVERSITY-GRADUATION RATE
University of Hawaii-Manoa graduation rates continue climb
(Information from: Honolulu Star-Advertiser, http://www.staradvertiser.com)
HONOLULU (AP) — The on-time graduation rate for University of Hawaii at Manoa students has doubled in the last decade. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported the school’s graduation rate now matches the national average for public universities. The University of Hawaii Institutional Research & Analysis Office says the four-year graduation rate reached 36.6% for the class of 2019, up from 17.5% in 2010. The figures represent first-time, full-time freshmen who graduate from the school where they first enrolled.
COUPLE SWEPT AWAY
Honolulu lifeguards find body of man swept out to sea
HONOLULU (AP) — Honolulu lifeguards have found the body of a man believed to have been swept off a rocky shoreline by a wave over the weekend. Emergency Services Department spokeswoman Shayne Enright says that lifeguards found the body Monday morning. The body matches the description of a 19-year-old man swept into the ocean at around sunset on Sunday along with a 21-year-old woman. Lifeguards rescued the woman. She was taken to the emergency room in critical condition.
TEACHER PAY-INCREASE
Hawaii governor backs pay hikes to recruit, retain teachers
(Information from: KHPR-FM, http://hawaiipublicradio.com)
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii’s governor plans to announce support for pay increases to help recruit and retain teachers in special education, rural schools and Hawaiian language immersion. Hawaii Public Radio reported Gov. David Ige has scheduled an announcement Tuesday to express his support for pay differentials for the specific teacher categories. The Board of Education is scheduled to meet Thursday to review proposed pay increases. The education department is seeking an annual $10,000 increase for teachers.
KAISER-HAWAII BUSINESS LOSSES
Kaiser executive says Hawaii insurer losing money every year
(Information from: Honolulu Star-Advertiser, http://www.staradvertiser.com)
HONOLULU (AP) — The president of Kaiser Foundation Health Plan and Hospitals of Hawaii told employees in a memo that the health plan is losing money and has no plan for sustainable growth. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Ron Vance detailed the troubles facing Kaiser Permanente Hawaii as the state’s second-largest medical insurer has fallen behind competitors. Vance says the company recorded a third-quarter loss of $88 million and is projecting a substantially higher loss in 2020.
OVERCROWDED JAIL-NEW FACILITY
Relief for overcrowded jail on the way
(Information from: West Hawaii Today, http://www.westhawaiitoday.com)
HILO, Hawaii (AP) — Hawaii state officials have announced plans to expand the Big Island’s only jail by adding a new $12.8 million medium-security building amid concerns about overcrowding. West Hawaii Today reported that the Hawaii Community Correctional Center was designed to hold 226 inmates across two Hilo campuses, but recorded more than 400 inmates last month. Officials say construction of the new unit is about a year away. Some neighbors oppose the expansion saying the jail is too close to nearby schools.