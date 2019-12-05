Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

HILO, Hawaii (AP) — Hawaii state officials have announced plans to expand the Big Island’s only jail by adding a new $12.8 million medium-security building amid concerns about overcrowding. West Hawaii Today reported that the Hawaii Community Correctional Center was designed to hold 226 inmates across two Hilo campuses, but recorded more than 400 inmates last month. Officials say construction of the new unit is about a year away. Some neighbors oppose the expansion saying the jail is too close to nearby schools.