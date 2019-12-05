Ige: ‘White House has reached out to offer assistance’ in light of shooting

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. David Ige has issued a statement following Wednesday’s shooting at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard.
The statement was issued just before 4:40 p.m. and said:
“I join in solidarity with the people of Hawai‘i as we express our heartbreak over this tragedy and concern for those affected by the shooting. Details are still emerging as security forces at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam investigate. The White House has reached out to offer assistance from federal agencies, and the state is standing by to assist where necessary.”
Base and military officials are expected to hold a press conference in a few minutes at Pearl Harbor.
Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell told Hawaii News Now he is allowing authorities to conduct their investigation before commenting on the situation.
This story will be updated.
