HNN Forecast: Cooler nights for the first week of December & snow for Big Island summits

Good Thursday Evening. The trades are here today due to a high pressure fan in the driver's seat. It is located to our north-northwest and it will maintain moderate trade winds and a somewhat stable pattern of mainly windward showers through Thursday evening. High clouds will spread over the islands from the west towards the east tonight into Friday as cloud coverage and rainfall chances increase as a disturbance aloft passes overhead. Models show the most moisture over Maui and Hawaii Island. Hawaii Island Summits may see it's first significant snow of the season. Earlier we had a dusting in past months. A winter storm watch is up due to this snowfall plus strong winds expected on the summits.