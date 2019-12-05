HNN Forecast: Cooler nights for the first week of December & snow for Big Island summits

Good Thursday Evening. The trades are here today due to a high pressure fan in the driver's seat. It is located to our north-northwest and it will maintain moderate trade winds and a somewhat stable pattern of mainly windward showers through Thursday evening. High clouds will spread over the islands from the west towards the east tonight into Friday as cloud coverage and rainfall chances increase as a disturbance aloft passes overhead. Models show the most moisture over Maui and Hawaii Island. Hawaii Island Summits may see it's first significant snow of the season. Earlier we had a dusting in past months. A winter storm watch is up due to this snowfall plus strong winds expected on the summits.
During the weekend, the trade winds will likely be disrupted as a front approaches. There is a lot going on this weekend, including the Honolulu City Lights Block Party, the meet and greet with canoe-riding Santa, Hawaii Kai's Holiday Lights Sail among many other festive events across the islands. And on Sunday the Honolulu Marathon. During the weekend the winds drop off and it will feel like the holidays with cooler temperatures and slower winds.
A long-period north swell is expected to build Thursday/Friday, before turning to the northeast and getting reinforced over the weekend. During the peak of the event, surf is expected to reach advisory levels along north facing shores, and warning levels along east facing shores. The swell is expected to peak Friday through Saturday night, with advisory level surf along north facing shores, and warning levels for east facing shores. Advisory level surf is possible with additional northwest swells Sunday night and into the first half of the new week.
Again, drier weather is expected during the weekend, with a land and sea breeze pattern resulting in a few showers over the island interiors during the day and near the coast at night. Trade winds will likely rebuild early next week as a high pressure builds to the north of the island chain.
Have a wonderful holiday season filled with aloha. It’s never too early in December to say... “Merry Christmas!”
