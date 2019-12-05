Forecast: Increasing clouds and showers expected through Friday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - High clouds will gradually thicken over the islands through early Thursday, while surface high pressure far north of the state maintains moderate trade winds with mainly windward showers. Clouds and showers will increase statewide from late Thursday into Friday as a disturbance aloft passes overhead. Drier weather is expected by this weekend, with a nighttime land breeze and afternoon sea breeze pattern. This may result in a few showers over interior sections of some of the islands each afternoon. Trade winds will likely return early next week as a surface high builds north of the state.