2 who drowned after being swept out to sea off Kaena Point are identified

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the two young people who died after apparently being swept out to sea off Kaena Point.
The incident happened Sunday night.
Lifeguards pulled 21-year-old Zena Gran from the water and transported her to a hospital in critical condition. She died Tuesday due to complications of drowning, the Medical Examiner’s Office said.
Diego Medina’s body was pulled from the waters off Yokohama Bay on Monday after a search.
The 20-year-old’s death was also ruled a drowning.
A spokeswoman for the city’s Emergency Services Department said the two got into trouble about 5 p.m. Sunday, when first responders were called to Moi Hole. Surf at the time was at advisory levels.
