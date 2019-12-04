Wahine open NCAA tourney against Northern Colorado this Friday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the first time since 2013, the University of Hawaii Wahine volleyball team earned the 12th-seed in the NCAA Tournament and will host the First and Second Rounds at the Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, HI.
It is the 19th time that UH will host their opening round NCAA match.
The Rainbow Wahine will open the tourney against Big Sky champions, Northern Colorado (26-7, 17-1 Big Sky) on Friday, Dec. 6 at 7:00 p.m.
After securing the 12th seed as Big West regular season Champions the Wahine know that the work is far from over, according to head coach Robyn Ah Mow it’s just beginning.
“They have to go out and play like it’s their last game,” said Ah Mow ahead of UH’s first practice before Northern Colorado. “They have to give all they got on Friday night -- don’t save anything for later, they have to give it all they got.”
The Wahine haven’t hosted the NCAA tournament since 2013, while Middle blocker Skyler Williams realizes the significance of what the Wahine have been able to accomplish up to this point, she says the team is excited to put on a show in front of a packed Stan Sheriff Center.
“It’s good to know that we are representing Hawaii well right now,” said Williams. “It’s awesome to be a part of history, and to be able to continue to make history.”
The UH match will follow the No. 20 San Diego vs. No. 23 Washington State game which is slated to start at 4:30 p.m.
For Hawaii, it is UH’s 38th overall and 27th-consecutive NCAA tournament appearance.
