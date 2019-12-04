UH head football coach Nick Rolovich named Mountain West Coach of the Year

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - After leading the Rainbow Warriors to their first Mountain West Conference championship appearance since joining the league in 2012, University of Hawaii head football coach Nick Rolovich has been named the conference’s Coach of the Year.
The announcement was made on Wednesday.
Voting for the Coach of the Year award and other end-of-season honors ended Sunday, a day after Hawaii beat Army in the regular season finale at Aloha Stadium.
At conference media day in July, the Rainbow Warriors were picked to finish fourth in the West Division. Instead, they defied expectations to win the division and will play in the conference championship Saturday against Boise State.
The game will be televised nationally on ESPN.
The Rainbow Warriors are the West Division representative and will enter the match-up with a four-game win streak, while the Broncos ended their season undefeated against conference opponents.
This story will be updated.
