‘They understand what’s at stake’: Warriors set to chase Championship in Boise

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawai’i football team will make its first appearance in the Mountain West Championship game when it faces 19th-ranked Boise State, Saturday, Dec. 7 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho.
This will be the second time the Warriors and Broncos have met this season on the Blue Turf in the City of Trees.
UH head coach Nick Rolovich believes much has changed since the teams 59-37 loss back in October.
“We’re both different teams at this time of the year,” said Rolovich following the Warriors Tuesday practice in Manoa. “Everybody has injuries everyone has depth issues somewhere, everybody has got something going on, what I like about our team is, it doesn’t matter what it is, the next guy is going to step up.”
The Mountain West Conference title game is familiar territory for the Broncos, as Saturday’s contest will mark it’s third straight appearance.
The Broncos hosted the championship in each of their three previous appearances—all against Fresno State—with two titles (2014 and ’17).
Although the ‘Smurf Turf’ is a place where Hawaii has previously struggled in the past, UH quarterback Cole McDonald says the Warriors are coming in with a championship mentality and have done the work to prepare for Saturday’s match-up.
“We have worked to get here,” said McDonald. “We’ve done everything we needed to do to put ourselves in a good position and now it’s just going out there playing and executing."
The game will be televised nationally on ESPN. The Rainbow Warriors (9-4, 5-3 MW) are the West Division representative and enters the match-up with a four-game win streak while the Broncos (11-1, 8-0) completed their first perfect MW schedule.
Kick-off is is set for 2:00 p.m. MT (11:00 a.m. HT)
