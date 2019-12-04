St. Louis expected to participate in Geico State Champions Bowl Series

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - It appears the Saints, will still be marching on this prep football season.
After recently completing the four-peat as Open Division state champions, St. Louis School is expected to officially accept an invitation to compete in the Geico State Champions Bowl Series later this month, and are believed to be heading to Las Vegas for the exhibition game.
An opponent for the Crusaders hasn’t officially been announced at this time, but it is rumored that Florida’s perennial power house St. Thomas Aquinas, is the likely match-up.
In the most recent USA Today poll, St. Thomas Aquinas was ranked No. 2 in the country with the Crusaders at No. 6., both programs are ranked in the top 10 across a variety of different media publications.
The Geico State Champions Bowl Series allows high school football champions from across the country to play against each other in postseason bowl games televised on ESPNU.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.