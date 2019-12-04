Securitas offers bonuses of up to $1,500 as it seeks to hire 200 security guards

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Securitas is looking to hire at least 200 security guards in the islands, and is offering incentives of up to $1,500 to new hires.
The positions will staff shopping centers, hotels, airports and more, the company said.
New hires will undergo active shooter and other training. They must meet meet certain eligibility requirements, including passing drug tests and background checks.
To apply for a job with the firm, click here.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.