A record 11 Warriors tally Mountain West Conference honors

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - University of Hawaii head coach Nick Rolovich wasn’t the only one to receive good news Wednesday morning.
Rolovich, was awarded the Mountain West Conference Coach of the Year honor and a record 11 Rainbow Warriors were recognized with all-conference honors.
Rolo, guided the Rainbow Warriors (9-4) to a West Division title, and became the program’s first MWC coach of the year honoree and the first UH head coach to win a conference coach of the year award since June Jones in 2007.
Overall, Rolovich earned UH’s seventh coach of year award and joins Jones (3x), Bob Wagner (2x), and Dick Tomey, all of whom were honored by the Western Athletic Conference.
Senior slot receiver Cedric Byrd II was UH’s lone representative on the Mountain west Conference’s First-Team. The Los Angeles, Calif. native lead the team in receptions (91) and receiving yards (1,049). Byrd also hauled in 10 touchdowns and has caught at least four passes in all 13 games this season, ranking 12th-nationally with a 7.0 receptions per game average.
Three Warriors were named to the second team – including quarterback Cole McDonald, wide receiver Jojo Ward, and offensive tackle Ilm Manning.
Seven others players were named honorable mention, including defensive backs Cortez Davis, and Rojesterman Farris II, defensive linemen Kaimana Padello and Blessman Ta’ala, offensive lineman Gene Pryor and Taaga Tu’ulima, as well as linebacker Solomon Matautia.
The 11 honorees are the most since UH joined the Mountain West in 2012.
The league’s Offensive Player of the Year went to San Jose State quarterback Josh Love while Boise State captured three major awards – Defensive Player of the Year (Curtis Weaver), Special Teams Player of the Year (Avery Williams), and Freshman of the Year (George Holani).
