New tax district could help fund Maui erosion restoration

WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) - A new county financing tool could be used to raise funds for a project to restore part of the Maui coastline damaged by erosion.
The Maui News reported the Maui County Planning Department and the Kahana Bay Steering Committee want to establish a community facilities district.
The district could help fund an erosion project through a special tax on property owners within in its boundaries.
Officials say the Kahana Bay coastline is being eroded by rising sea levels, frequent storms and seawalls built to protect condominiums.
The estimated cost of the erosion project is projected at between $19 million and $30 million.
