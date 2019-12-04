Manti Te’o makes NFL return with New Orleans Saints

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Multiple media outlets have reported that former Heisman runner-up and Punahou stand out Manti Te’o is on his way back to an NFL roster spot.
Although Te’o hasn’t been active all this season, the former inside linebacker signed with the New Orleans Saints where he spent the 2017 and ’18 seasons with.
Te’o was a second round draft pick in the ’13 draft by the-then, San Diego Chargers. After starting in 34 games with the Chargers, Te’o signed with the Saints as a free agent in 2017.
During his tenure in the Big Easy, Te’o tallied 80 tackles that included seven tackles for loss.
He was not re-signed this past off-season after being a healthy scratch in 11 games last season.
The timing of Te’o’s signing is significant as multiple players in the New Orleans linebacker rotation have sustained injuries throughout the 2019 season including most recently Kiko Alonso, who was injured in the Saints 26-18 win on Thanksgiving Day.
The Saints will next host the San Francisco 49ers Sunday at 10:00 a.m. Hawaii time.
