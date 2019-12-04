Juvenile suspect in Kalihi robbery that fatally injured woman charged as adult

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The juvenile suspect in a Kalihi robbery that fatally injured an 85-year-old woman has been charged as an adult, according to Honolulu police.
The 17-year-old suspect was arrested in August and charged with manslaughter and second-degree robbery.
Police said the victim, Dolores Corpus, was walking with her husband near Dole Middle School in July when she was thrown to the ground.
She later died from her injuries.
Police said the suspect was waived by Family Court on Tuesday and charged as an adult.
His bail has been set at $100,000.
This story may be updated.
