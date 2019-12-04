‘I can’t wait’: Holloway makes final preps ahead of UFC 245

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Even though New Year’s is a little less then a month away, you can expect fireworks Dec. 14 when Waianae native Max Holloway (21-4) defends his UFC Featherweight title against Alexander Volkanovski (20-1) at UFC 245 in Sin City.
Holloway is coming off a unanimous decision victory over former UFC Lightweight Champion and No.1 contender Frankie Edgar but realizes that Volkanovski could be one of his toughest tests.
“He presents a lot of questions and a we’ll see Dec. 14 if I got the answers,” said Holloway following his final training camp practice at home in Kalihi before heading to the mainland. “I can’t wait -- his cardio, they keep saying I haven’t fought anybody like him but the cool thing is he’s never fought nobody like me, so we get to find out who really prepared well and that’s the thing that’s exciting for me and my team, we are going to sit down and see what this guy presents go from there.”
Volkanovski is riding a 17-fight win streak heading into next weekends bout and is undefeated since joining the UFC organization.
Although his undefeated record is one that the challenger often is praised for, Holloway’s head trainer Ivan Flores believes the opponents he has faced, haven’t been the same caliber as fighters Max has fought and defeated.
“He has an impressive record but Max has really run through the gauntlet of the who’s who in the division," said Flores. "I feel like for a long time Max was a sleeper in the division, Alexander is 6-0 in the UFC but he hasn’t had the same six fights that Max has had an he hasn’t been tested by somebody like Max and I think that will be interesting when we get in there.”
Today’s practice at Gracie Technics in Kalihi also fell on the eve of Holloway’s 28th birthday.
The World Champion first turned professional when he was 18 years old, the Waianae native admitted himself he could have never thought his journey through mixed martial arts would have taken him Westside prodigy to global martial arts icon.
“It’s great I’m not suppose to be here," said Holloway. "There’s always paths you can choose, 'Blessed is more then a nickname an I was blessed enough always to walk through the right door, take the right path and surround myself with the right people -- I’m just blessed.”
Holloway vs Volkanovski is the second of three title headlining UFC 245 in Las Vegas, fans can watch via pay per view through the ESPN Plus App.
