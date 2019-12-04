‘I can’t wait’: Holloway makes final preps ahead of UFC 245

“He presents a lot of questions and a we’ll see Dec. 14 if I got the answers,” said Holloway following his final training camp practice at home in Kalihi before heading to the mainland. “I can’t wait -- his cardio, they keep saying I haven’t fought anybody like him but the cool thing is he’s never fought nobody like me, so we get to find out who really prepared well and that’s the thing that’s exciting for me and my team, we are going to sit down and see what this guy presents go from there.”