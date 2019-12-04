HNN Forecast: Cooler nights for the first week of December & snow for Big Island summits

Good Wednesday evening. High pressure northwest of the state will maintain moderate trade winds and mainly windward showers through Thursday. The trades are here due to a high pressure fan in the driver's seat. It is located to our north-northwest and it will maintain moderate trade winds and a somewhat stable pattern of mainly windward showers through Thursday. High clouds will spread over the islands from the west Tuesday night and Wednesday, and cloud cover and rainfall chances will increase Thursday night and Friday as a disturbance aloft passes overhead. Models show more moisture over Maui and Hawaii Island. Hawaii Island Summits may see it's first significant snow of the season. Earlier we had a dusting in past months. A winter storm watch is up due to this snowfall plus strong winds expected on the summits.