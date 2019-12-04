Hawaii Island police seek help in locating missing woman

KONA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Hawaii Island police are searching for a woman who was last seen in the area of Kealakehe Middle School.
Lucille Arboldea, 34, was reported missing on Dec. 1 by her father Geraldo Arboldea.
He said around 10 a.m., she left their home to go for one of her daily walks. He said she usually returns home three to four hours later, however she failed to come back that day.
Family members say she was last known to be wearing a white top and orange shorts. She’s described as standing 4-feet-11, weighing 85 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who may know of her whereabouts is asked to call Officer T. Meno at (808) 935-3311, or family members can be reached at (808) 329-2006.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.