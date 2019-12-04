Hawaii crafter competes for $100K in NBC’s ‘Making It’

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A Hawaii crafter is hoping to win it all in a fairly new competition on NBC.
Matt Kawika Ortiz is representing Hawaii on the show “Making It,” now in its second season. It’s a series dedicated to crafting and creating wonderful works of art.
Ortiz appeared in the season premiere Monday night. The show is hosted by Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman.
Their first challenge was to create a physical representation of themselves as a food item. Ortiz channeled his island culture by creating an island sandwich beach scene. The judges were particularly interested with his use of sesame seeds as sand.
Ortiz is one of 10 contestants vying for the title of “Master Maker," and the $100,000 grand prize.
He’s a local muralist, surfer, skater and father. He runs a wood crafting business with his wife Roxy and has had artwork featured in the Smithsonian.
His murals echo a theme of sustainability through whimsical trees, such as the samurai tree mural below.
“Making It” airs on KHNL, or you can click here to watch full episodes.
