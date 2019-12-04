Hawaii crafter competes for $100K in NBC’s ‘Making It’

Hawaii crafter competes for $100K in NBC’s ‘Making It’
Matt Kawika Ortiz is representing Hawaii with his island-style crafts. (Source: NBC/Making It)
By HNN Staff | December 3, 2019 at 7:57 PM HST - Updated December 3 at 7:57 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A Hawaii crafter is hoping to win it all in a fairly new competition on NBC.

Matt Kawika Ortiz is representing Hawaii on the show “Making It,” now in its second season. It’s a series dedicated to crafting and creating wonderful works of art.

Ortiz appeared in the season premiere Monday night. The show is hosted by Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman.

Matt Kawika Ortiz is representing Hawaii with his island-style crafts.
Matt Kawika Ortiz is representing Hawaii with his island-style crafts. (Source: NBC/Making It)

Their first challenge was to create a physical representation of themselves as a food item. Ortiz channeled his island culture by creating an island sandwich beach scene. The judges were particularly interested with his use of sesame seeds as sand.

Ortiz is one of 10 contestants vying for the title of “Master Maker," and the $100,000 grand prize.

He’s a local muralist, surfer, skater and father. He runs a wood crafting business with his wife Roxy and has had artwork featured in the Smithsonian.

His murals echo a theme of sustainability through whimsical trees, such as the samurai tree mural below.

View this post on Instagram

“Ronin’s Hideout,” our finished mural for @powwowsanjose! . A rōnin (浪人, "drifter" or "wanderer") was a samurai without a lord or master during the feudal period of Japan. A samurai became masterless upon the death of his master, or after the loss of his master's favor or privilege. The word rōnin literally means "wave man.” It’s an idiomatic expression for "vagrant" or "wandering man,” someone who is without a home or one who is socially adrift. We liked complex nature of the historical ronin figure, and tried to imagine how he might find peace (and even fun) in his treehouse refuge. . Photos by @1ill510 & @lannycatcheswalls . Thanks to the sponsors for supporting public art 🙌 @powwowworldwide @montanacans @montanacans_usa @hawaiianairlines @47 @monsterenergy @kellymoorepaint @sergio4d2 @ualocal393 @hyattplace @crescoequipmentrentals #Applied4Good @sjearthquakes @visitsanjose_ca @thecontinentalbar @sanjosejazz @doyouknowsj @google @7empireapartments @knightfdn @sjculture @jiminystitchit @empire7studios @ungramr @mightydesign.io #woodenwave #anywherealoha #mural #streetart #pwsj19 #treehouse #powwowsanjose #powwowworldwide

A post shared by Roxy & Matt Ortiz (@wooden_wave) on

“Making It” airs on KHNL, or you can click here to watch full episodes.

Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.