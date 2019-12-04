Hawaii crafter competes for $100K in NBC’s ‘Making It’

View this post on Instagram

"Ronin's Hideout," our finished mural for @powwowsanjose! . A rōnin (浪人, "drifter" or "wanderer") was a samurai without a lord or master during the feudal period of Japan. A samurai became masterless upon the death of his master, or after the loss of his master's favor or privilege. The word rōnin literally means "wave man." It's an idiomatic expression for "vagrant" or "wandering man," someone who is without a home or one who is socially adrift. We liked complex nature of the historical ronin figure, and tried to imagine how he might find peace (and even fun) in his treehouse refuge. . Photos by @1ill510 & @lannycatcheswalls