Geologists: Halemaumau Crater lake could rise by another 150 feet or more

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Geologists say the lake at the bottom of Halemaumau Crater could rise by more than 150 feet, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports.
Experts believe the lake is being fed by underground water that is surrounding the crater.
Currently, the lake is about 60 feet deep and rising by about 5 to 6 inches every day.
The U.S. Geological Survey says it is keeping a close watch on the lake because when water interacts with magma, it could lead to explosions.
When the lake was first spotted in late July, it was only about 30 feet across.
But now, it’s more than 500 feet across.
