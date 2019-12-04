Forecast: Front due over the state today with increasing clouds and showers

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - High pressure northwest of the state will maintain moderate trade winds and mainly windward showers through Thursday. High clouds will spread over the islands from the west with showery weather increasing statewide Thursday night and Friday as a disturbance aloft passes overhead. Drier weather is expected during the weekend, with a land and sea breeze pattern resulting in a few showers over the island interiors during the day and near the coast at night. Trade winds will likely rebuild early next week as a high pressure builds to the north of the island chain.