Entrance fees going up at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Starting in the new year, it’ll cost you more if you want to visit the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.
The park is one of many across the nation increasing entrance fees in an effort to generate some revenue for maintenance and infrastructure improvements.
The current entrance fee of $25 per vehicle will jump to $30 on Jan. 1, 2020. Those entering on motorcycle will need to pay $25, and the cost of pedestrians or bicyclists will be $15.
Tri-Park Passes will also be going up $5 to $55.
Income generated from the new entrance fees will be used to rehabilitate the Ohia Wing into a cultural museum and archive, create a new park orientation film, and allow for new exhibits interpreting the 2018 eruption.
Park officials say this is the first time fees have been increased at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park since June 2017.
