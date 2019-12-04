Carissa Moore to be celebrated in Waikiki, and the public is invited

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A celebration is being planned for surfing champion and newly announced Olympian Carissa Moore.
After winning her 4th world title on Maui Monday, she also made it on to the U.S. Olympic Team. Now the Punahou alumna will be honored Wednesday at the Duke Kahanamoku Statue at Kuhio Beach in Waikiki.
The public is invited to the homecoming celebration which starts at 11 a.m.
The 27-year-old will be doing interviews and signing autographs for adoring fans.
Her family will also be in attendance along with friends and officials from the World Surf League and her sponsors.
