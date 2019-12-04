Big Island police find body believed to be missing 34-year-old woman

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Big Island police believe they've found the body of a woman who was missing for three days.
The female has "tentatively" been identified as 34-year-old Lucille Arboleda.
Arboleda's father said she left for a walk at 10 a.m. Sunday morning.
He added she usually went on three- to four-hour walks. But this time, she didn't come home.
Investigators found the body in a house on Huaala Street in Kailua-Kona on Tuesday afternoon.
Police are not saying if foul play is suspected.
This story will be updated.
