Big Island police find body believed to be missing 34-year-old woman
By HNN Staff | December 4, 2019 at 9:40 AM HST - Updated December 4 at 9:40 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Big Island police believe they've found the body of a woman who was missing for three days.

The female has "tentatively" been identified as 34-year-old Lucille Arboleda.

Arboleda's father said she left for a walk at 10 a.m. Sunday morning.

He added she usually went on three- to four-hour walks. But this time, she didn't come home.

Investigators found the body in a house on Huaala Street in Kailua-Kona on Tuesday afternoon.

Police are not saying if foul play is suspected.

This story will be updated.

