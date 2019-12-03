Tiger shark bites stand-up paddleboard off Kihei, follows 2 to shore

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A paddleboarder had a close call with an aggressive tiger shark off Kihei on Tuesday morning, prompting officials to urge people to stay out of the water in the area.
The incident happened about 200 yards offshore just after 10 a.m.
Swimmers are being urged to stay out of the water from Cove Park to Waipuilani Park.
Authorities said a 10- to 12-foot tiger shark bit an inflatable stand-up paddleboard, deflating it.
The man on the paddleboard swam over to another person’s board, and then started to head toward land. The state Department of Land and Natural Resources said the shark pursued the two to shore.
No one was injured in the incident, but officials said people should stay out of the water in the area until further notice.
This story will be updated.
