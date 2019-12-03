Talk Story journeys to Maui for a day in the life of Nāpua Greig

Greig admits working in the music industry has its difficulties along with its rewards but it’s the friendships she has made along the way that matter the most. “These people, you trust them because we bounce ideas off each other, we bounce our insecurities off each other,” said Greig. “Unless you work in those fields you don’t really understand how super scary a lot of what we do is. Cause we’ve got to get in front of people and act like it’s not scary. And, no matter what kind of day you are having or what you are facing in your life, you have to get on stage and smile and act like the whole world is happy. When we do the same thing, work in the same circles, we understand each other’s challenges. We understand that there are those fears, there are those insecurities that maybe we are not so comfortable sharing with everybody. But, I guess that now that I am saying it, we are sharing it.”