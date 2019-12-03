Shaka Santa has a bit of a mishap on his way to Honolulu Hale

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Shaka Santa needs a bit of repair before he’s ready for the opening night of Honolulu City Lights on Saturday.
As the giant sitting Santa was making its way from Aiea to Honolulu on Tuesday, he lost a foot.
Officials told Hawaii News Now the Santa apparently hit a low-hanging branch on Punchbowl Street. Crews transport Shaka Santa and Tutu Mele, each about 21 feet tall, to city hall at about 15 mph.
After the mishap, Santa ― sans one foot ― was put in place in front of Honolulu Hale.
Reattaching the foot, officials said, would be a “simple fix.”
Shaka Santa has been around since 1989. Tutu Mele was created in 1994, and received an aloha-inspired makeover in 1998.
